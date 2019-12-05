Iran, Azerbaijan call for broadening of banking cooperation

Iran’s Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand said on Thursday that Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have many capabilities and should further develop their relations.

He said in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Shahin Mustafayev that the two countries should develop their banking ties, accelerate creation of joint economic projects and further develop their relations.

Dejpasand also stressed that Iran’s startup committees and foundations are ready to cooperate with Azeri startups.

Mustafayev noted that Azeri President Ilham Aliyev is keen on expansion of relations and cooperation with Iran.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish