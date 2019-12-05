Dec 5, 2019, 5:34 PM
Iran, Russia call for expansion of cultural, educational ties

Moscow, Dec 5, IRNA- Iran and Russia are eager to develop bilateral educational and cultural ties. 

President of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution Saeed Reza Ameli met and held talks with Vyacheslav Nikonov, Chairman of the Duma’s Committee on Education in Moscow on Thursday. 

In the meeting the two sides discussed Iran-Russia bilateral cultural relations, stressing that parliaments can also help consolidate such ties. 

The Iranian official also met with Russia’s Andrei Fursenko, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on educational affairs.

