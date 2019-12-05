Iran vows HOPE initiative to help reduce regional tension

Persian Gulf littoral states can play a major role in making their own bright future if they use their capabilities and abilities, said Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to his Kuwaiti counterpart Khaled Al-Jarallah in Kuwait on Thursday.

He mentioned that Iran believes in regional countries’ cooperation in a bid to provide security and talks are the only way to achieve this goal.

Araghchi added that Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), proposed by President Hassan Rouhani at the recent UN General Assembly, is a proper mechanism in which regional countries can strengthen peace and stability and promote their bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The Iranian official noted that regional state’s positive approach towards Tehran’s initiative will result in reduction of current tensions.

He welcomed recent talks between the Salvation Government and other parties, saying that the only way to end this war is through talks between Yemeni parties.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister expressed his gratitude to Kuwait for facilitating talks in the region.

Khaled Al-Jarallah stressed that Persian Gulf Cooperation Council member states are keen on reducing tensions in the region, saying that talks are the only option to resolve all problems.

