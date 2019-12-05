Iran's national wheelchair basketball beats China to join 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

The Iranian national wheelchair basketball team took on China in a match at the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Thursday and won 84 to 51.

This was Iran's fourth win in the championships. They had already beaten hosts Thailand while they lost to Japan.

They will take on Australia to make their way into the finals.

The Iranian women’s wheelchair basketball team are also taking part in the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships along with seven other women's teams while 14 men's teams are competing in the men's division.

