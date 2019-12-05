Iran, Indonesia call for expansion of bilateral ties

Iran’s new Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Azad met and held talks with the Asian country’s Vice President Ma'ruf Amin in Jakarta on Thursday, stressing that the two Asian countries need to further develop their bilateral ties.

He also mentioned that Iran and Indonesia need to further develop tourism cooperation as they share common cultural, social and religious commonalities.

According to Azad, the two countries share the same views about Islam and that should be expanded and developed.

The Iranian envoy pointed that President Hassan Rouhani offered Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE) in the United Nations General Assembly this autumn, noting that the only way for the welfare and security of the Persian Gulf region is cooperation between regional states.



The Indonesian vice president called Iran a “friendly and brotherly” country, pointing that Jakarta and Tehran need to further develop their ties.

Ma'ruf Amin stressed that Iranian cultural elites such as Abu Hamid Al-Ghazali are very well known figures in Indonesia, adding that developing tourism industry between the two countries will bring the two nations much closer to each other.

He stated that countries need to cooperate in a bid to root out terrorism around the world.

