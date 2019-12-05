Police arrest individuals attempting to sabotage dormitory

The Ministry said in a statement said that the guard of the dorm arrested a gang attempting to the cut the natural gas pipes of the kitchen of the dormitory of the University of Science and Technology, on Eastern Tehran.

The statement said that in the preliminary investigations, they admitted some acts of sabotage in the recent riots in Tehran as well.

They have confessed that they wanted to create embarrassment for the students living in the dormitory on the eve of Iran's National University Students Day (December 7), according to the statement.

The sabotage may have led to create a tragedy in a dormitory hosting 200 students, but, was thwarted timely.

