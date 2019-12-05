Two men shot dead by police for manslaughter

The two outlaws were tracked down after an eight-month effort and were shot down in Fahraj Desert when they ignored the police warning to surrende , said the police of South Khorasan Province.

According to the official website of the Police of Birjand, one of the two criminals, named Validad Shahbakhsh, had brutally slaughtered police officers.

He had also killed several soldiers serving at the border post of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Corrin Rural District, near Zahedan, southeastern Iran. The had been involved in illicit drug trafficking and had killed police officers in armed clashes in Kerman Province.

