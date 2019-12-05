Agreements have been signed for extensive ties with Moscow: Envoy

The consecutive visits of the two countries' officials are a proof to the claim, said Mehdi Sanaee in a press conference with foreign media in Moscow.

Sanaee said that in the past few years, Russia has defended Iran over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and made its best to save the JCPOA standing by the other signatories.

He added that the relations between independent Iran and powerful Russia are serving mutual the interests.

Reacting to some European countries' threatening Iran about the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he said that the conduct of the JCPOA by Iran has always been the conduct of an independent, powerful country that is committed to the international principles and the International Law.

Iran has already shown a great deal of self-sacrifice over the JCPOA and it should not be forgotten that the JCPOA has been endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and that the other parties have some commitments as well, he said.

Sanaee said that what we see is that one of the members of the deal has illegally withdrawn from it and has imposed a wide range sanctions on the people of Iran, which is an outright violation of the UN Security Council Resolution requiring to lift the arbitrary sanctions on Iran.

He added that the other side of the deal is Europe that doesn’t do what it is expected to do to save the deal.

Regarding Iran's reducing commitments, he said that Tehran reduced commitment in the context of the JCPOA Articles 26 and 36 which entitled Iran to reduce commitments to the JCPOA if it got the belief that the parties don't honor their commitments to the JCPOA.

