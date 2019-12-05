UN Chief says volunteerism nurtures solidarity, cohesion

"The 2030 Agenda calls for a just, equitable, tolerant, open and socially inclusive world in which the needs of the most vulnerable are met," said Guterres in a press release a copy of which was emailed to IRNA by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran.

"Volunteerism is a powerful mechanism to engage people, especially those left farthest behind, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. When people volunteer they connect with others and foster a sense of purpose."

By voluntary actions, people on the margins can become more included in societies.

"We must continue to promote volunteerism worldwide - as it nurtures solidarity and cohesion through underlying values of cooperation and reciprocity," he added.

Thanking all the volunteers around the world, he said that volunteerism is essential to ensure that global sustainable development efforts are owned by all people, implemented by all people and for all people.

