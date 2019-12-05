Iran, Belarus sign customs agreement

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 82th Session of Policy Commission of the World Customs Organization on Wednesday by the heads of the Iranian and Belarusian customs offices, respectively Mehdi Mirashrafi and Yuri Senko.

The agreement was signed in the context of an accord already signed by Iran and Eurasia countries to establish a Free Trade Zone.

The accord aimed to ensure the economic interests of Iran and Belarus by setting up the FTZ.

The 82th Session of Policy Commission of the World Customs Organization is in progress in Seoul. The three-day event is to discuss the most important customs issues of the member states.

