Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 5

Iran Opposes Japan's SDF Deployment

A senior Iranian official has opposed Japan's plan to dispatch Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to help ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels.

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Drills On Dec. 27

Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi says Iran will hold joint naval drills with Russia and China in the Indian Ocean later this month.

Soil Erosion Costs Iran $56b in Covert Damage p.a.

About 2 billion tons of soil are eroded in Iran annually, costing the country a covert damage of $56 billion, according to the head of Agricultural Research, Education and Extension Organization affiliated with the Agriculture Ministry.

Time for Gov’t to Part Ways with Insurance Sector

Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand says the insurance industry has come of age and can be fully managed by the private sector.

Rouhani: Iran still ready for talks if US lifts sanctions

Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table if the United States first drops sanctions, President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday.

Trump calls Canada PM ‘two-faced’ after NATO video

US President Donald Trump called Justin Trudeau “two-faced” on Wednesday over comments the Canadian prime minister appeared to have made about him at a NATO summit in Britain the day before.





UN calls on Israel to withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel vacate the Golan Heights – the Syrian territory it captured in 1967 and has occupied since – arguing its presence in the disputed region is an obstacle to peace.





Leader Calls for ‘Islamic Clemency’ After Riots

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei called Wednesday for those detained in recent gasoline price protests to be treated with "Islamic clemency” even after authorities said several police and security forces had been killed by armed saboteurs.

President: Resistance Only Option Left for Iran

President Hassan Rouhani said here on Wednesday resistance is the only option left for Iran against those who have brought it under sanctions.

Leaders Caught Mocking Trump NATO Summit Descends Into Acrimony

NATO leaders gathered at a golf resort near London on Wednesday for a summit acrimonious even by the standards of the Trump era, a aiming to tackle sharp disagreements over spending, future threats including China and Turkey’s role in the alliance.

