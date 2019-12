Chancellor of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad Mohammad Kafi told the 70th founding anniversary of University of Ferdowsi that Khorasan province has become a destination for lovers of science from various nations for acquiring science.

"We have come together to review past and embark on a journey to future," he said, adding that the ongoing ceremony is the outcome of solidarity and cooperation among elites of the province.

8072**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish