Iran keen on cooperation with Azerbaijan on space technology

Azari-Jahromi made the remarks in a meeting with the Head of Azerbaijan Space Agency Reshad Nabiyev on the sidelines of International Exhibition Bakutel 2019.

He said that Iran is ready for cooperation with the Azeri Republic on space technology and launching satellites with multiple objectives in addition to the economic incentives.

"The lion's share of future's economy depends on the domain of space and we define our status in the market," Azari-Jahromi said.

Noting that Iran welcomes cooperation in the field of space technology, he said that Iran's Space Organization is ready for preparing the ground for joint projects with Azerbaijan's Space Agency.

Nabiyev, for his part, expressed pleasure with Iran's willingness for cooperation and Azerbaijan also welcomed cooperation in the field.

He also said that he is prepared to host head of Iran's Space Organization for professional negotiations in near future.

