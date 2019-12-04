Veep says Tehran has no restrictions to develop ties with Bishkek

In a meeting with Kyrgyz Economy and Transport Ministers, Eshaq Jahangiri on Wednesday evening expressed satisfaction with successful holding of the joint commission on economic cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

He expressed hope that the commission helps remove obstacles to mutual cooperation and develop a roadmap for the development of bilateral relations.

The Vice President stated that fortunately, the legal documents required for expanding relations and Iran-Kyrgyzstan cooperation have been formulated and approved, providing the necessary framework for the development of bilateral and regional relations, especially within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union Agreement.

Referring to the agreement of the two countries' Ministers of Road to establish a Tehran-Bishkek direct flight in the near future, Jahangiri said that this could play an important role in facilitating the trade between the two countries.

He emphasized the use of national currencies for the development of economic relations and trade exchanges between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, and highlighted the technical and engineering capabilities of Iran in various fields such as road construction, dam building and construction of large industrial plants and noted Tehran's readiness to cooperate with Bishkek on transit.

