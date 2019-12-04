Iran, South Korea determined to expand bilateral ties

Mohammad Reza Tabash, head of the parliament's environmental faction and secretary general of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, said Wednesday during a meeting with South Korean ambassador Yu Jang Hian that the two countries' parliaments play an important role in addressing environmental problems and economic development, and "our duty as MPs is to strengthen this intercontinental and environmental forum".

The head of the environmental faction, highlighting the importance of the 19th session of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum on "Climate Change and International Collective Action, noted that we hope that this meeting will provide good opportunities" for exchanging experiences to meet emerging challenges , climate change and human development.

South Korea's ambassador to Tehran, for his part, appreciated Iran's important role in the position of Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Forum, stressing that "South Korea and the Islamic Republic of Iran are two key pillars of the Asia-Pacific Forum and the environment and development are among the most important issues in the two countries' relations.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish