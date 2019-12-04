Iran to host Telecommunication Regulatory Standardization Summit in G5

During the meeting, it was announced that Iran will host a meeting of the Telecommunications Regulatory Standardization Scientific Working Group on April 2020.

Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the ITU World Telecommunications Union, met with Iran's Minister of Communications after attending the Creativity Conference for two days during the BakuTel Exhibition.

"The discussions between Iran and the international community were of interest," said Azari Jahromi.

He noted that with the announcement that "we are ready and with the agreement that has already been made", Iran will host the 5G Scientific Working Group on Standardization of Telecommunications Regulations in mid April.

Azari Jahromi added that based on the agreement reached at the meeting, Iranian and international scientists will attend the meeting and will discuss this important discussion in the field of standardization.

He referred to the expansion of cooperation with Afghanistan and noted that the development of scientific cooperation with Afghanistan is an issue that "we have taken into consideration above all, and the Secretary-General has emphasized that we support this country in areas of knowledge".

"We had already announced our readiness to develop knowledge in Afghanistan and train our students," he said. The secretary-general had requested that "we provide assistance in this area. In addition, we are scheduled to meet with the Afghan Minister of Communications to develop cooperation. One of the things that the Secretary-General is doing in his coordination is to homogenize knowledge development in different countries and ask that we take a special look at technology education in Afghanistan, which, of course, is our policy in the country and has been approved."

