Iran exports 1st salt consignment to Russia

Speaking to IRNA, Ali Rostami said Russia is a good market for exports.

He added that salt exports are predicted to hit 5,000 tons per month.

Referring to the fact that 40% of Iran's salt exports are through Iran Mineral Salts Company, he said 1,500 tons of salt has been exported to target markets.

The consignment exported to Russia weighs 1,000 tons, he added.

According to its official website, "Iran Mineral Salts company was established in 1984 with the aim of exploration, mining, and processing of industrial salt, especially Sodium Sulphate".

"In 1996 this company was accepted at the Stock Exchange and become a public joint-stock company."

"This company is a member of the Association of Iran Refined Salt producers."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish