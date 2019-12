"Iranian firms and companies will be in priority to repair and reconstruct Syria's damaged sewage systems, dams, hydroelectric plants, and wastewater treatment," Ardakanian said.

Ardakanian mentioned that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be prepared to be signed when Syrian officials visit Iran in the future.

Iran and Syria are boosting their relations as the war is dwindling down in the country.

