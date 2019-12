Speaking to IRNA, Mohsen Setorgi said World Taekwondo Federation announced its Olympic ranking in December in which Hadiour retained his previous ranking.

He added that based on the ranking list, Hadipour in the weight category of – 58kg with 366/19 points is still standing on the 4th position in the world.

He went on to say that South Korean athletes ranked first and second and Spanish fighter stood in the third position.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish