Minister vows constructing new Iran-Kyrgyzstan railway

Speaking on the sidelines of the cabinet session, Eslami referred to holding a joint commission meeting with Kyrgyzstan, saying it was held after a three-year stop and today its document will be signed.

Due to the fact that "we are able to exchange special items in Eurasia agreement with preferential tariff, the event will be a good opportunity for developing trade with Kyrgyzstan".

Stressing that Eurasia causes transit development, Eslami said holding the direct line is a necessity for businessmen.

Accordingly, flights are supposed to be held directly via Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

The fact that Iranian airlines flying to Iran can transfer passengers to other areas will create an opportunity for businessmen and airplane industry, he noted.

Referring to the strategic documents signed between the Iranian and Kyrgyz presidents, Eslami said Eurasia agreement will help develop trade relations.

