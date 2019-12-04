Azeri president visits Iranian companies in BakuTel

Bakutel opened on Tuesday and on Wednesday President Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyev paid a visit to the exhibition.

A sum of 14 Iranian companies are present in the exhibition and this is the first time that Iranian Space Research Center participated in the event.

When visiting the Iranian pavilion, Aliyev was given some explanations about the conditions of Iranian satellites that will be placed in the orbit by the end of the current Iranian year (will end on March 20, 2020).

One of the companies that the Azeri president visited was Satplat startup that is working in making agriculture tools smart, and processing and analyzing satellite and drone images.

Iranian companies have partaken in the event to try to attract projects and agreements with big companies.

