Iran's Red Crescent helps countries in three continents

Iran has several polyclinics and clinics and 14 medical centers in 13 African, Latin American, and Asian countries giving humanitarian, medical, and health services, said Bahman Sobhani, official with the Red Crescent Society of Iran.

Sobhani said that the Iranian Red Crescent centers are located in Azerbaijan (Baku), Afghanistan (Zaranj and Kandahar), the UAE (Dubai), Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador. Needy people can refer to the centers to receive medical help. And the centers will help them without any discrimination.

Strengthening ties with the countries in among the goals of services of the humanitarian centers, he said.

He added that in its 90-year record, the Red Crescent Society of Iran has always moved along the humanitarian goals of the International Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Proclaimed in Vienna in 1965, the Seven Fundamental Principles that bond together the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies are humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish