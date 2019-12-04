Comdr: Iran-Azerbaijan friendly ties draw ire of opponents

He made the remarks in a meeting with vice prime minister of Azerbaijan Minister Shahin Mostafayev.

Baqeri said that Iran considers relations with Azerbaijan Government, people and armed forces as its strategic priority.

During the meeting both sides discussed all-out development of security and defense cooperation and the need to reinforce them with a strategic view.

Iran is determined to prepare the ground to make optimum use of the capacities for developing relations, he noted.

Meanwhile, Mostafayev referred to Baqeri's recent trip to Baku as a turning point in bilateral relations.

He commended Baqeri's stance, saying that his views will help reinforce brotherly relations with the two neighboring states with historical and cultural commonalities.

Thanks to the resolve of the Iranian and Azeri officials, the military and defense cooperation at common borders have experienced significant development over the last few years.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani described common cultural and historical origins as suitable capacity for further strengthening Tehran-Baku relations, saying that in light of their wisdom and intelligence, Iran and Azerbaijan Republic have taken very positive steps to further deepen bilateral ties.

President Rouhani said that he was pleased with process of implementation of the agreements, hoping that recent agreements signed with Azeri president will soon be put into practice.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish