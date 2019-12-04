IRGC cmdr says Iranians slapped in face of US once again

Major-General Salami made the remarks in a ceremony to commemorate some 92,000 martyrs of Basij (voluntary forces)

"This is Iran that has stood up for its values for 40 years," he said.

He said that they wanted to make up for their consecutive defeats. They wanted to interweave the maximum pressure, i.e. the economic sanctions, and their psychological pressures with domestic issues.

He added that the enemy lacks "strategic rationality". They thought the people would stand against their government. The people of Iran know the meaning of US supports and policies. The US wants nothing but poverty and backwardness for the nations.

Speaking on the critical situation in the Middle East, he said that today Hezbollah is proud. They can nip in the bud any Israeli conspiracy. Syrians defend their country; Iraqis are defending their national honor and religious identity against the Saudi-American sedition. The Bahraini people demand freedom of expression and independence; and the Saudis are in the weak position in their war on the Yemenis. The Yemenis have sent fear to the Saudi palaces; the Emiratis are embarrassed. And Iran is in its strongest position, he said.

9417**1416

