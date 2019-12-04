Iran against Japan sending forces to ME: Araghchi

"We are waiting for Japan to take its final decision. We don’t believe that the presence of any foreign forces in the region would help stability, security, and peace of this region," said Abbas Araghchi in an interview with the Japanse Media NHK.

He is in Tokyo to meet with the Japanese officials on the verge of the December 8's meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna.

Japan may send "Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to help ensure the safe navigation of commercial vessels", according to the NHK.

Araghchi said that he had already given Iran's opinion on the issue to Japan's Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

He told Abe that if the sanctions are removed, Iran is ready to go back to full implementation of the JCPOA.

He also referred to the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) that was presented by Hassan Rouhani in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, explaining that Iran made the suggestion to guard the stability, peace, and security of the Persian Gulf region.

He also said that Abe's visit to Iran was a turning point in Tehran-Tokyo relations.

Given the unique role Japan plays, Iran is ready to consult with Tokyo in every field, he added.

He further noted in the interview that the US policies are the root cause of escalating tensions in the Middle East, criticizing it for imposing "maximum pressure" on Iran and withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear agreement.

