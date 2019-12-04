Iran, Russia discuss boosting port, maritime ties

Both sides discussed exchanging port cooperation protocols, issues related to Iranian ships in Russian ports and joint investments in both countries' ports in Iran-Russia 2nd committee of joint maritime and ports cooperation.

Iranian and Russian officials also underlined the importance of reinforcing joint investment based on ports development, lifting shipping barriers and increasing maritime transportation.

The volume of maritime exchange between Iran and Russia is more than 2,700 tons per year.

The figure is predicted to increase to over 5,400 tons after the implementation of maritime transportation development protocol.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish