Iran's Navy ready for expedition at Atlantic: Navy Chief

Rear-Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks in a ceremony to launch Alborz destroyer, Ghadir 945 class submarines and two hard boats joining to Iran's Navy in Bandar Abbas.

Referring to the role of Human resources in manufacturing and upgrading Iran's Navy hardware, he noted that the Navy has set up many factories to manufacture hardware, adding that the Navy has made great progress compared to the past.

"The Navy enjoys many capabilities, and will see their growth and maturity in the future."

Rear- Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said that last year, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Sahand destroyers, the Islamic Republic of Iran's conqueror submarines, and Ghadir's submarines joint the Navy fleet.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran Alborz destroyer's mobility has increased significantly, its weapons have upgraded and more capability and stability.

Three Chakavak (lark) surveillance aircraft joined Iran’s Navy in a ceremony held in Hormuzgan province in the presence of Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi on December 3, 2019.

One of the products was a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, dubbed Pelican-2.

