Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 4

- Iran has no problem resuming ties with Saudi Arabia: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no issues with resumption of ties with Saudi Arabia.

- Iran logs surge in loading, unloading of petchem cargoes

Load and unload activities for petrochemical cargoes at Iranian ports have soared by almost a third in one month, despite sanctions imposed by the United States, meant to disrupt the country’s trade of crude oil and related products.

- Judiciary rejects certain sources’ casualty count of recent protests

Iran’s Judiciary’s spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili rejected the number of casualties of recent protests which has been provided by certain sources, stressing that the figures are fewer than what the sources claim.

- Iran’s resistance thwarted sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday the Iranian nation has thwarted "unprecedented” U.S. economic pressures on the country to its knees.

- U.S. WMDs caused humanitarian disasters: Syria

Syria says weapons of mass destruction used by the U.S. have led to humanitarian disasters across the world.

- Alireza Beiranvand Asia’s best goalkeeper: Gabriel Calderon

Persepolis Argentine coach Gabriel Calderon says the Iranian team’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand is the best in Asia.

- Iran’s National Orchestra to perform works by Armenian composers in Tehran

Iran’s National Orchestra will perform pieces by some Armenian composers in a program titled “Armenian Music Night” in Tehran on December 19.

- Iran, Wilmots reach deadlock over Team Melli’s future: official

Negotiations between Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) and Marc Wilmots over Team Melli’s future are deadlocked as the Iranian federation is going to terminate the Belgian coach’s contract, the official said.

- Intelligence Ministry arrests members of anti-Revolution network

The Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested the top members of an anti-Islamic Revolution network who intended to create chaos in universities during the upcoming Students’ Day ceremonies.

- Iran open to revival of Saudi Ties

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran has no problem with revival of relations with Saudi Arabia, which has severed diplomatic ties with Iran since 2016.

- Banks more inclined to borrow from interbank market

Banks have significantly cut borrowing from the Central Bank of Iran as the numbers declined more than 40% compared to the same period last year, the CBI governor said.

- Caspian-Semnan water project draws criticism

Transferring water from the Caspian Sea to Semnan Province would destroy the pristine nature in the region and convert it to another industrial zone like Yazd and Isfahan that have been grappling with water shortages and associated problems for decades, says an environmental activist and a researcher at the Research Institute for Forests and Rangelands.

