Rouhani's written message presented to Japanese PM

In his meetings with the Japanese high-ranking officials, Araghchi reviewed the latest regional and global developments.

Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was the centerpiece of discussion with the Japanese officials.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo on Tuesday, Araghchi said that the Middle East is exposed to a critical situation and "we must work together to ease tensions."

Referring to Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) Initiative floated by President Rouhani during UN General Assembly, Araghchi said that Iran invites all countries affected by Persian Gulf developments and Strait of Hormuz to support Coalition of Peace.

