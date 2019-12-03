Vaezi says Tehran-Baku ties strategic

He made the remarks in a meeting with Azerbaijan Republic Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mostafayev where they explored avenues for further improvement of bilateral relations and acceleration of implementing joint agreements.

They also called for concerted efforts to use all capacities in the interest of the two and all regional states.

Mostafayev hailed Tehran-Baku relations, saying that bilateral ties are currently at the highest level and found strategic dimensions.

Tehran-Baku relations in the political, economic, cultural, trade and transportation spheres are growing and Baku is set to further improve these ties, he added.

At the end of the meeting, Vaezi told reporters that Tehran is preparing ground for the Azeri President Ilham Aliyev's imminent visit to Tehran following Rouhani's official invitation.

"We are determined to discuss capacities for promoting cooperation in various fields and draft agreements to be signed during his visit to Tehran," he said.

