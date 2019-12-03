90th anniversary ceremony of Iran-Japan ties held in Tokyo

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Araghchi, his Japanese counterpart, the Iranian ambassador to Japan, the secretary of the Parliamentary Friendship Group, members of the Japanese parliamentarians and a number of Iranian nationals in Tokyo.

Iranian and Japanese Deputy Foreign Ministers, as well as Iranian Ambassador to Tokyo Rahmani Movahed, spoke about the two countries' relations. The speakers gave a good overview of the relations between Iran and Japan over the past few decades and expressed hope for further deepening of relations.

"I was the Iranian ambassador to Tokyo when we were celebrating our 80-year-old anniversary of relations, and we hope to celebrate our 100-year-old, too," the Iranian deputy FM stated.

He presented a report on his recent visit to Tokyo and meetings and said that officials of the two countries had reciprocal visits this year.

Referring to the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Tehran and his meetings with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Araghchi said that several meetings between other officials, including the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan, indicate the determination of the two countries to continue political consultations.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran stated that he had a constructive and positive meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and that a variety of issues were raised with him. He was also informed of Iran's views on security and peace in the Persian Gulf.

