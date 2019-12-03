JCPOA and Europeans need for speech therapy

A Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be convened in near future in a bid to examine issues linked to the implementation of the JCPOA in all its aspects.

In the meantime, 6 other European countries, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden, signed up to Instex mechanism that sidesteps US sanctions.

However, the channel, that was supposed to open a new lifeline for Iran following the re-imposition of US unilateral economic sanctions, has not seen any transaction take place so far, that is, it’s not a big deal.

In reaction to the European passivity, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed regret that JCPOA is not going through good times as the three European signatories, France, Germany and the UK, have not honored their commitment.

“Iran’s actions in reducing its nuclear commitments are aimed at bringing back balance to the nuclear deal. The deal is at a stage that requires more consultations,” said Araghchi in his trip to Beijing.

His comments come after France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian suggested that Paris is seriously considering triggering a mechanism within the Iran nuclear deal that could lead to UN sanctions, given Tehran's “repeated breach” of parts of the 2015 accord with world powers.

Based on Paragraph 37 of JCPOA, the trigger mechanism can automatically reactivate previous international sanctions against Iran.

The trigger mechanism can be activated if any one of the three European signatories to JCPOA (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) decides that Iran has violated the agreement. In that case, the matter will be handed over to the UN Security Council within 65 days and the body could order a swift return of all international sanctions against Tehran.

In response, spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry said that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action does not let the European parties use the trigger mechanism against the Islamic Republic.

Iran can use its legitimate right to counter the US unilateral and illegal violation of the nuclear agreement and Europe’s non-compliance with their commitments,” Mousavi said.

Mousavi stated that these statements are irresponsible and non-constructive, and severely undermine the effectiveness of political initiatives to fully implement the JCPOA by all parties in line with sanctions relief system and the Joint Commission's provisions.

Regarding the possibility of using the dispute settlement mechanism by France and other remaining parties, Mousavi also noted that the dispute resolution mechanism is to resolve the problems predicted in the JCPOA regarding compensatory measures for both sides, and Iran has used its right, defined under the Article 36.

Therefore, he added, under the current circumstances, the JCPOA does not allow European sides to resort to this mechanism.

Rafael Grossi, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s new director general, has called for new approach with Iran. Grossi’s positions are said to be more inclined towards the US.

European states claim that they can use the trigger mechanism while they have been still during the last year following the US sanctions and withdrawal from the agreement.

Tehran has always declared that it does not want to leave the deal and those who need to think twice about their positions and actions are the Europeans instead.

