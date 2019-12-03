Iran conditions resuming JCPOA commitments to lifting sanctions

Commenting on the latest developments in the JCPOA, deputy foreign minister and special envoy of the Iranian president to Japan Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran's goal is not to leave the deal but after a year of patience and non-compliance by the European countries, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments, and if the sanctions were lifted and Iran enjoys the benefits, it will restore its JCPOA's commitments.

In his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo on Tuesday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister said the Middle East is in a critical situation and "we must work together to reduce tensions and it is needed more than ever.

"We are concerned about the situation in the Middle East and we must reduce tensions through diplomatic efforts, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu said in the meeting with the Iranian special envoy.

Reaffirming his country’s support for the JCPOA, he called for self-restraint by all sides to prevent further tensions.

In the course of the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues, including the conditions in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East and other issues of interest.

Araghchi traveled to Beijing and Tokyo for talks with Chinese and Japanese officials ahead of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting scheduled for December 6 at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers in Vienna.

