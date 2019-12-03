PM Abe: Japan still backing up JCPOA

Japan's top diplomat made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Abe expressed pleasure over meeting with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, adding Japan is keen on expanding political relations with Iran.

The Iranian official, for his part, stated that Iran could resume implementing the JCPOA thoroughly if the sanctions are lifted.

Referring to the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) put forward by President Rouhani at the 74th UNGA, he pointed out that in order to maintain regional stability, security as well as peace, Iran invites all the states that are affected by the situation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.

