New EU foreign policy chief calls for survival of Iran's nuclear deal

“We are hugely interested that the agreement survive,” Borrell was cited as saying by Spain’s leading newspaper El País on Monday as he officially took over EU’s foreign policy chief replacing outgoing Italian Federica Mogherini.

“”We call on the Iranian authorities to do what they can to keep this agreement alive,” he added, warning of “big error” if Iran does something that “can kill the pact”.

Formerr Spanish foreign minister stressed that Europe is pinning its hopes on this accord as its last hope.

The US withdrew from the pact in May 2018 to force Iran to reduce its commitments.

