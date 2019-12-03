Ambassador says Supreme Leader's role in resistance unrivalled

Salah al-Zawawi met with Hojjatoleslam Meysam Amroudi, the head of the Tehran Municipality Cultural and Art Organization on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with Palestine, November 29, and emphasized the pioneering role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the resistance.

He also praised the role of prominent disciples of the Supreme Leader such as Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as important in the resistance path.

At the meeting, the head of the Tehran Municipality Cultural and Art Organization said that "our hearts are and will be Palestinian".

As Ayatollah Khamenei has said on several occasions, "we believe in establishing a historic and integrated Palestinian state in which all genuine Palestinians, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims will live together."

"We consider Al-Aqsa Mosque the eternal capital of Palestine, the capital of the Islamic world and the capital of monotheism, and God willing we will soon see its freedom with the efforts of the righteous mujahideen and servants of God," Iran's Supreme Leader said.

