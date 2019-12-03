Kiwi export generates $97 million foreign currency

Mohammad Ali Tahmasebi noted that Iran is ranked four in the world with a cultivated area of ​12,400 hectares and a production of over 362,000 tons of kiwi.

Operators and organizations need to form a production-to-market chain, use a conventional farming system and create a specialized fund, in order to maintain the optimal production and meet domestic demand, as well as plan to maintain kiwi export markets, he stated.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad went on to say that with the pursuit of the Ministry of Agriculture Jihad, kiwi exporters can benefit from banking facilities at the rate of 14.5 percent of the Keshavarzi Bank.

