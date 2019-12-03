Alpharbius, Attar of Nishapur shortlisted in UNESCO's commemoration list

Abu Nasr Farabi, also known as Alpharabius in the West, and Attar of Nishapur have been chosen to be introduced to UNESCO in a bid to commemorate them,” said Hojatollah Ayubi, Secretary General of Iranian National Commission for UNESCO on Tuesday.

Abū Naṣr Muḥammad ibn Muḥammad al Fārābī, known in the West as Alpharabius; c. 872– between 14 December, 950 and 12 January, 951 was a renowned philosopher and jurist who wrote in the fields of political philosophy, metaphysics, ethics and logic.

He was also a scientist, cosmologist, mathematician and music scholar. In Islamic philosophical tradition he was often called "the Second Teacher", following Aristotle who was known as "the First Teacher".

“We are happy that the Second Teacher has been shortlisted in Iranian National Commission for UNESCO’s commemoration list,” said Ayubi.

Farabi is credited with preserving the original Greek texts during the Middle Ages because of his commentaries and treatises, and influencing many prominent philosophers, like Avicenna and Maimonides. Through his works, he became well-known in the West as well as the East.

Abū Ḥamīd bin Abū Bakr Ibrāhīm (c. 1145 – c. 1221) better known by his pen-names Farīd ud-Dīn and ʿAṭṭār, was a Persian poet, theoretician of Sufism, and hagiographer from Nishapur who had an immense and lasting influence on Persian poetry and Sufism. Manṭiq-uṭ-Ṭayr [The Conference of the Birds] and Ilāhī-Nāma [The Book of Divine] are among his most famous works.

9218**1430

