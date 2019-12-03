Iran, Tajikistan to use nat'l currencies in trade transactions

Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Tuesday that the future economic transactions with Tajikistan will be based on the two countries' national currencies, Iran's rial and Tajikistan's somoni.

He made the remarks during the 13th Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Tajikistan that is being held in the Iranian Energy Ministry headquarters in Tehran.

Ardakanian mentioned that a special committee will be formed to follow up on banking cooperation between the two countries that speak the same language.

