Tehran to host Iran-Turkey economic commission

A delegation headed by a Turkish deputy minister of Transport, Maritime and Communications will visit Iran in this relation, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi told IRNA on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the 25th BakuTel International Exhibition.

Iranian companies have participated in BakuTel with good power, he said, adding that 14 Iranian companies active in various fields, including IT services and start-ups, attended the event.

Azari-Jahromi said Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy high-level relations, adding the joint economic commission is active and has developed economic interaction level.

He expressed hope for Iranian companies to sign good contracts.

Azari-Jahromi also urged those companies in northeastern Iran which have more commonalities with Azerbaijan to sign good contracts.

He went on to say that the Iranian delegation will attend the Caspian Innovation Conference on Wednesday.

The Caspian Innovation Conference is an annual feature event of the BakuTel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, and year by year will cover different topics such as broadband connectivity, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, ICT based startups, and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, cybersecurity readiness.

The Iranian government has put on the agenda developing cooperation in the ICT field, he said expressing hope for god results to be achieved.

The 25th BakuTel International Exhibition will be underway in the presence of 238 companies from 23 countries on December 3-6.

