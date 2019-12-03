Pelicans and flamingoes come to Iran for winter season

Almagol, Alagol, and Ajigol wetlands are hosting the several kinds of birds including flamingos and pelicans that are here to nest, mate, and lay eggs, Gholam-Reza Karimi told IRNA.

He said that two 500-piece strong flocks of the birds have arrived at the wetlands in the past few days.

He added that two other kinds of migratory birds, that is geese and swans, will come to the area as well.

Also, about 20 days ago, some 3,000 ducks, teals, and coots came here, said Karimi.

Karimi said that due to good precipitations, the wetlands are in good conditions now and are totally appropriate for migratory birds' nesting and raising their chickens.

The three wetlands cover a surface of about 3,000 hectares, in which Alagol is the biggest one with about 2,500 hectares.

Alagol, Ajigol, and Almagol wetlands became internationally important after Ramsar Convention signed by 18 countries in 1971 in Ramsar, Mazandaran Province, Iran.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish