Iran's 'Sluggish Life' to vie in Turkish festival

Speaking to IRNA, Mohsen Aqalar said that the movie narrates the story of a strange life of a person which had earlier taken part in international festivals.

The short experimental film which had previously competed in Tirana International Film Festival, Izmir Short Film Festival, and Tehran International Short Film Festival narrates the peculiar life story of a sophisticated person.

"Uşak Winged Seahorse short film festival has been organized by Uşak University Communication Club every December since 2014 in Uşak, the city which houses historical richness of Anatolia."

"The festival, through many firsts, achieved status as one of the most important national cinema event and now is to become international."

"Since last year the festival pays deserved respect to short film by making copyright payments to all films which passed the pre-selection despite the fact that no application fee was taken. This practice is first in Turkey, and one of the few in the world."

The sixth Uşak Winged Seahorse short film festival is slated to be held on December 9-13.

