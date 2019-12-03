Iran identifies, seizes counter-revolutionary gang

Ministry of Intelligence said that the group had planned to sabotage the ceremonies of the National University Student Day on December 7 in University of Tehran and some other places in other cities.

The Ministry said in a statement said that in the recent protests for petrol price rise, the gang tried to stir up unrest in the university campus which was neutralized by the students.

The statement added that some people with connections to the group have been identified. Further information will be made public after the legal measures are taken, it said.

9417**1416

