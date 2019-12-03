Iran's 'Seven and a Half' to be screened in Switzerland

The movie will participate in three categories of the festival.

'Seven and a Half' narrates the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls in seven episodes.

It is the story of girls whose wedding ceremony is supposed to be held on Friday night but they become involved with various issues.

The movie has been jointly produced by Iran and Afghanistan.

The Geneva International Independent Film Festival Black Movie is celebrating its 20th edition in 2019.

This is an important milestone for the daring cinema-goers' event, committed to defend Asian, African, Oriental and South American productions that stand out for their liberty of tone, their cinematographic qualities, their audacity.

"The audience will find there film making in all forms: fiction, documentary, experimental, animation, feature films and short films. In parallel, a program for the youngest is presented in the Black Movie for Kids section."

