Three surveillance aircraft join Iran’s naval fleet

The three Chakavak (Lark) surveillance aircraft joined the Navy concurrent with the Navy Week in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas.

This is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14,000 feet. Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can perform 4.5 hours of consistent flight.

With a takeoff weight of 750kg and an in-flight weight of 500kg, the aircraft can carry two people.

The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by a domestic knowledge-based company and developed saving 390,000 for the country.

Meanwhile, Iranian Navy on on November 30 unveiled a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, dubbed Pelican-2.

