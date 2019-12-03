Three surveillance aircraft join Iran’s naval fleet

The three Chakavak (Lark) surveillance aircraft joined the Navy concurrent with the Navy Week in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas.
This is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14,000 feet. Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can perform 4.5 hours of consistent flight.
With a takeoff weight of 750kg and an in-flight weight of 500kg, the aircraft can carry two people.
The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by a domestic knowledge-based company and developed saving 390,000 for the country.
Meanwhile, Iranian Navy on on November 30 unveiled a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, dubbed Pelican-2.
One of the products was a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) naval drone, dubbed Pelican-2.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment