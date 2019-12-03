UN to build a sustainable, inclusive, transformative future for persons with disabilities

The United Nations's message was released on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons and was obtained by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) through the United Nations Information Center (UNIC)

The full text of his message reads:

When we secure the rights of people with disabilities, we move closer to achieving the central promise of the 2030 Agenda – to leave no one behind.

While we still have much to do, we have seen important progress in building an inclusive world for all.

Almost all United Nations Member States have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and I urge those who have not yet done so to ratify it without delay.

In June, I launched the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy, to raise our standards and performance on disability inclusion, across all areas of our work and around the world.

And for the first time, the Security Council adopted its first-ever resolution dedicated to the protection of persons with disabilities in armed conflict.

We are determined to lead by example.

On this International Day, I reaffirm the commitment of the United Nations to work with people with disabilities to build a sustainable, inclusive and transformative future in which everyone, including women, men, girls and boys with disabilities, can realize their potential.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish