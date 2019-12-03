Austria stands by Iran for economic development

Scholz made the remarks in a meeting with Alborz Province economic activists.

Scholz said that Alborz province has satisfactory status in terms of performance of the producing and export sectors indicating that Iran is making advances for economic development and implementation of the resistance economy to thwart the US unilateral sanctions.

He said his visit to Alborz province aimed to discuss with officials of the provincial chamber of commerce.

Austria is a small country but it has rich economy and is regarded as 12 rich countries in the world, he said.

He added that such richness has been resulted by small and medium-sized enterprises which constitute 90% of Austrian economy.

Austria has put in the agenda different programs for developing trade cooperation with Iran, he said, adding that his country is willing to pave the grounds for Austrian investment in Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Scholz described US sanctions against Iran as unfair, saying we are seeking to remove bottlenecks arising from the unilateral sanctions.

Developing the tourism sector, construction of hotel, TeleCabin, exports to Commonwealth of Independent States and taking part in cultural, film making, transpiration and aerospace fields were among other topics discussed by both sides.

9376**1416

