Minister vows to back Iran's start-ups in int'l markets

Upon his arrival at Baku Airport, Jahromi told IRNA that the policies adopted by Ministry of Communications and Information Technology over the past two years have always been based on economic cooperation with neighbors.

He added that Iran-Azerbaijan economic cooperation experienced considerable growth over the last two years.

Accordingly, some 14 Iranian companies active in communications and information technology field are participating in Bakutel – 2019 Caspian Innovation Conference.

The Caspian Innovation Conference is an annual feature event of the Bakutel International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, and year by year will cover different topics such as broadband connectivity, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, ICT based startups and innovative SMEs, 4th Industrial Revolution and knowledge-based manufacturing, cybersecurity readiness.

Jahromi said that he will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts aiming to promote cooperation.

The 25th Bakutel International Exhibition will be underway in the presence of 238 companies from 23 countries on December 3-6.

Iranian pavilion has also opened in this exhibition to showcase the latest achievements of Iran in communication and information technology field.

