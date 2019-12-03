Migratory birds coming to Iran's Hoor al-Azim Lagoon

Hoor al-Azim was registered as a world heritage site in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2016.

Hoor al-Azim is the last remnant of a set of lakes and lagoons in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran. One-third of the lagoon is located in Iran and the rest is in Iraq.

Some years before, the lagoon had also been an origin of sand and dust storms since being dried up due to the low level of rivers' water.

Khuzestan province's Deputy Director of Natural Habitats of Department Environmental Protection Organization saying that repair of Hoor al-Azim Border Dam is not completed yet, added: the wetland has improved and large numbers of winter bird species have immigrated to the winter habitat.

Adel Mola said on Tuesday that the winter birds have immigrated to Hoor al-Azim, adding that many bird species have come to the wetland habitat, and species such as pelicans, African acres, crowned ducks, oak ducks, puck ducks and marble ducks have been recorded and monitored there.

A good population of flamingos has also been observed in the wetland, Adel Mola added.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish