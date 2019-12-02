Iran urges IAEA to remain impartial

“Iran is an important partner of the IAEA. It’s worth mentioning that more than 588 inspections, equivalent to 1376 people, have been carried out in Iran by the IAEA only this year. So, maintaining this working relations between Iran and the IAEA is very important and we believe that these ties should be kept impartial, professional and independent,” said Kazem Qaribabadi, Iran’s Ambassador to international organizations in Vienna.

He mentioned that NPT’s three main pillars depends on these values.

Rafael Mariano Grossi was appointed as IAEA’s new director-general on Monday.

9218**2050

